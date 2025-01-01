2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

Menu
<div style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>OUTSTANDING SHAPE & CONDITION, VERY WELL EQUIPPED, PROUD SINGLE PERSONAL MATURE OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED) SHOWING LOTS OF TRAVELING TO FLORIDA, SHARP EXTERIOR, STATE OF THE ART INTERIOR AS GOOD AS DAY ONE, TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION/BACKUP ASSIST/DRIVING ASSIST/TOUCH SCREEN/INDIVIDUAL POWER HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS/MIDDLE CONSOLE/ LED LIGHTING/POWER 3RD SEAT/POWER TAILGATE/ SMART KEY/KEYLESS PUSH START/ GM FACTORY TRAILING </span><span style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>PKG/ 22WHEELS/ BOSE AUDIO SPEAKERS/ ETC.</span></div><div style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;> </div><div style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></div></div>

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

211,681 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ 8 PASSENGERS UNQUE

12531484

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ 8 PASSENGERS UNQUE

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,681KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNSKCKC3FR550669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,681 KM

Vehicle Description

OUTSTANDING SHAPE & CONDITION, VERY WELL EQUIPPED, PROUD SINGLE PERSONAL MATURE OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED) SHOWING LOTS OF TRAVELING TO FLORIDA, SHARP EXTERIOR, STATE OF THE ART INTERIOR AS GOOD AS DAY ONE, TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION/BACKUP ASSIST/DRIVING ASSIST/TOUCH SCREEN/INDIVIDUAL POWER HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS/MIDDLE CONSOLE/ LED LIGHTING/POWER 3RD SEAT/POWER TAILGATE/ SMART KEY/KEYLESS PUSH START/ GM FACTORY TRAILING PKG/ 22"WHEELS/ BOSE AUDIO SPEAKERS/ ETC. 

 Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-7525

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe