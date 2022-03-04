$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2015 Chevrolet Trax
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
1,098,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8556644
- Stock #: 238558AP
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB1FL238558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 1,098,722 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4