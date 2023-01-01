Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

82,691 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Limited

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

82,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005816
  • Stock #: F234427A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG3FN736836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,691 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! 3.6L, AUTO W /PADDLE SHIFT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, F+S AIR NAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!! AS-IS VEHICLES CANNOT BE FINANCED...

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

