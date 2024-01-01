Menu
TOP S MODEL ,LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEAR,HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LARGE TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PANAROMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, USB,BLUETOOTH, AUX,TINTED GLASSES JUST INSTALLED ALL 4 BRAND NEW BRAKES 

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.

STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2015 Chrysler 200

220,000 KM

$4,920

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200

S 4dr Front-wheel Drive Sedan Automatic

12032191

2015 Chrysler 200

S 4dr Front-wheel Drive Sedan Automatic

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,920

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
VIN 1C3CCCBG2FN515792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Other
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1C3CCCBG2FN515792
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP S MODEL ,LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEAR,HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LARGE TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PANAROMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, USB,BLUETOOTH, AUX,TINTED GLASSES JUST INSTALLED ALL 4 BRAND NEW BRAKES 


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

$4,920

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2015 Chrysler 200