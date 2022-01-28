Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

113,133 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LEATHER!! PANORAMIC ROOF!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! WINTER RIMS/TIRES!! NAVIGATION!! REMOTE START!! PREM

2015 Chrysler 200

LEATHER!! PANORAMIC ROOF!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! WINTER RIMS/TIRES!! NAVIGATION!! REMOTE START!! PREM

Location

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8248863
  Stock #: 4270PT
  VIN: 1C3CCCCG2FN713609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,133 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

