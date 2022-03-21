$39,900+ tax & licensing
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Challenger
R/T SHAKER
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
67,724KM
Used
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT8FH868706
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,724 KM
Vehicle Description
The Challenger R/T Shaker adds a functional Shaker hood with cold-air induction and Mopar conical air filter to the Challenger R/T model's 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine delivering up to 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque.
HST and Licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C
WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!
AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
