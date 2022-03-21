Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

67,724 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T SHAKER

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T SHAKER

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,724KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8869427
  Stock #: 68706
  VIN: 2C3CDZBT8FH868706

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 68706
  • Mileage 67,724 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE CHALLENEGR R/T 

The Challenger R/T Shaker adds a functional Shaker hood with cold-air induction and Mopar conical air filter to the Challenger R/T model's 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine delivering up to 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque. 

HST and Licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C



WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.



PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!



LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.



APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!



AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

