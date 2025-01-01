Menu
FOR SALE: 2015 Dodge Charger RWD SXT – Only 165,000 KM!
📍 Available at M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call or Text: 905-439-7689

Price: Contact for details

🔥 Highlights:

165,000 KM
Rear-Wheel Drive
Smooth and powerful V6 engine
Premium Leather Interior – Comfort and style in one
Clean and well-maintained
Sporty and sleek exterior

Whether youre looking for a reliable daily driver or a stylish cruiser with some punch, this Charger delivers on performance and looks.

📞 Book your test drive today!
Visit us at M&L Autos or call 905-439-7689 for more info.

Details

$15,499

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2015 Dodge Charger RWD SXT – Only 165,000 KM!
📍 Available at M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call or Text: 905-439-7689

Price: Contact for details

🔥 Highlights:

  • 165,000 KM

  • Rear-Wheel Drive

  • Smooth and powerful V6 engine

  • Premium Leather Interior – Comfort and style in one

  • Clean and well-maintained

  • Sporty and sleek exterior

Whether you're looking for a reliable daily driver or a stylish cruiser with some punch, this Charger delivers on performance and looks.

 

📞 Book your test drive today!
Visit us at M&L Autos or call 905-439-7689 for more info.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Email M&L Autos

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

905-439-7689

2015 Dodge Charger