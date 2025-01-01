$15,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn SXT RWD
2015 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn SXT RWD
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2015 Dodge Charger RWD SXT – Only 165,000 KM!
📍 Available at M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call or Text: 905-439-7689
Price: Contact for details
🔥 Highlights:
165,000 KM
Rear-Wheel Drive
Smooth and powerful V6 engine
Premium Leather Interior – Comfort and style in one
Clean and well-maintained
Sporty and sleek exterior
Whether you're looking for a reliable daily driver or a stylish cruiser with some punch, this Charger delivers on performance and looks.
📞 Book your test drive today!
Visit us at M&L Autos or call 905-439-7689 for more info.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-439-7689