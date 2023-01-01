Menu
2015 Dodge Durango

247,798 KM

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2015 Dodge Durango

SXT

2015 Dodge Durango

SXT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

247,798KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10342752
  • Stock #: 101187
  • VIN: 1c4rdjag2fc101187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,798 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AS IS

HST and licensing will be extra

At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

