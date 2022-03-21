$17,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM | TRI ZONE CLIMATE
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8666222
- Stock #: APR7967B
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR723703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Spice up this summer with this gorgeous 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan that will create priceless memories for your family and friends.
Perfected in a Red exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual climate control, navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player, 2ndand 3rdrow stow-n-go and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.