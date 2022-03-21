Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

74,538 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM | TRI ZONE CLIMATE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM | TRI ZONE CLIMATE

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: APR7967B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR723703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Spice up this summer with this gorgeous 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan that will create priceless memories for your family and friends.



Perfected in a Red exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual climate control, navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, CD player, 2ndand 3rdrow stow-n-go and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

