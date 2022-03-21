$15,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Captain Chairs/Rear Air/All Power
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8924881
- Stock #: 6625
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR746887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,382 KM
Vehicle Description
*888-856-3052*
*0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Captain Chairs, Rear Air, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and
More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE
AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms
up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12
months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only.We also offer our optional amazing certification package
which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2018 2014
2015 Chrysler Pacifica, Pontiac Montana, Ford Flex, Toyota Sienna, Honda
Odyssey, Entourage, VW Routan, Town and Country, Ronda, Mazda 5 Mini
Van model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact
dealer for more details. Special sale
price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
