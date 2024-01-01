$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*PRICED FOR QUICK SALE*
*ONLY 153,000KM*
2015 Dodge Journey SE
✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️ New Front & Rear Tires
✅️ New Cabin Filter
✅️ New Engine Air Filter
✅️ Professional Detailing
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty
Included in Certification for $999
Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149
2 Year/unlimited KM Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499
Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:
When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”
John Taraboulsi
Vehicle Features
