Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>7 SEATER!!! </p> <p>R/T MODEL HARD TO FIND , LEATHER SEATS , HEATED SEATS, LARGE TOUCH SCREEN, KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD). BACKUP SENSORS, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS AND MUCH MORE.</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

All-wheel Drive 4dr R/T Rallye

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

All-wheel Drive 4dr R/T Rallye

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11807987
  2. 11807987
  3. 11807987
  4. 11807987
  5. 11807987
  6. 11807987
  7. 11807987
  8. 11807987
  9. 11807987
  10. 11807987
  11. 11807987
  12. 11807987
  13. 11807987
  14. 11807987
  15. 11807987
  16. 11807987
  17. 11807987
  18. 11807987
  19. 11807987
  20. 11807987
  21. 11807987
  22. 11807987
  23. 11807987
  24. 11807987
Contact Seller

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,000KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG5FT665924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C4PDDFG5FT665924
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 SEATER!!!


R/T MODEL HARD TO FIND , LEATHER SEATS , HEATED SEATS, LARGE TOUCH SCREEN, KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD). BACKUP SENSORS, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS AND MUCH MORE.


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 182,000 KM $5,820 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Manual 4dr Sedan Manual for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Manual 4dr Sedan Manual 224,000 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti QX60 Base 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Infiniti QX60 Base 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 221,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey