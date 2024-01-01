$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T Alpine Bluetooth Leather Navigation Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
Used
142,270KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG2FT725528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15652A
- Mileage 142,270 KM
Vehicle Description
With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 142,270 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
368w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
