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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399<br />ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. <br />LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . <br />THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.<br /><br /></p>

2015 Dodge Journey

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14353489

2015 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr SE Plus

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
166,000KM
VIN 3C4pdcab5ft628829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C4pdcab5ft628829
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399
ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. 
LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . 
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-5500

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$4,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2015 Dodge Journey