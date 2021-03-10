Menu
2015 Fiat 500

73,550 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge Sunroof/Leather/Camera/BT&GPS*

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge Sunroof/Leather/Camera/BT&GPS*

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Certified

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6703169
  Stock #: 6149
  VIN: ZFBCFACH6FZ034828

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 6149
  Mileage 73,550 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU  Fully loaded Lounge Model, Navigation capable through extra Fiat purchased coding, Automatic, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear park assist and Backup Camera,
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power
Lock Power Windows, and more.
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available
*WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as
low as @5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium
is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality
per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with
the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles.
No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life.  TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2017
2016 500 Series 500c Abarth Kia Rondo Kia Soul Hyundai Accent Elantra Honda Fit Toyota Yaris VW
Golf Mazda 2 3 .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

