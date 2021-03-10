2015 Fiat 500

Certified

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 5 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6703169

6703169 Stock #: 6149

6149 VIN: ZFBCFACH6FZ034828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6149

Mileage 73,550 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Rear Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.