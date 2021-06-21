+ taxes & licensing
877-637-1098
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3
877-637-1098
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Tuxedo Black 2015 Ford Edge Sport AWD. Need Space but Don't Want to Give up Fun??? Check out this Edge Sport! This is the most loaded model with amazing features like Leather/Suede Seats, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Safety Tech Pkg, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Sync 3, LED Lights and a 2.7L Twin Turbo V6!! This is one of few around...Wont last! Hurry in today.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick 2.7L V6
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3