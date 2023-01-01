Menu
BEST ON GAS ONLY 1.6 ENGINE GAS SAVER.
HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS 2 SETS OF KEYS, AND MUCH MORE

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.HEATED SEATS.POWER SEATS
STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2015 Ford Escape

188,000 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

188,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GXXFUC51741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU0GXXFUC51741
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEST ON GAS ONLY 1.6 ENGINE GAS SAVER.
HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS 2 SETS OF KEYS, AND MUCH MORE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.HEATED SEATS.POWER SEATS
STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

