$9,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # FE1509
- Mileage 168,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium, available at M&L Autos. This sleek black Escape is a head-turner, boasting a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy Canadian winter or a weekend getaway in the mountains. This Escape has been well-maintained and has a solid 168,589km on the odometer, ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and luxurious interior, complete with leather seats, heated seats, and a premium sound system. The Escape's spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or those who enjoy road trips. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, traction control, and more. This Escape is also equipped with a sunroof for those sunny days, and a security system to keep your vehicle safe.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2015 Ford Escape Titanium:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can conquer any terrain.
- Leather Seats: Experience comfort and style in every drive.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.
- Premium Sound System: Elevate your driving experience with exceptional sound quality.
Come visit M&L Autos today to experience this fantastic Ford Escape for yourself!
