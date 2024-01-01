Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium, available at M&L Autos. This sleek black Escape is a head-turner, boasting a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy Canadian winter or a weekend getaway in the mountains. This Escape has been well-maintained and has a solid 168,589km on the odometer, ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and luxurious interior, complete with leather seats, heated seats, and a premium sound system. The Escapes spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or those who enjoy road trips. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, traction control, and more. This Escape is also equipped with a sunroof for those sunny days, and a security system to keep your vehicle safe.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2015 Ford Escape Titanium:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive</strong>: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can conquer any terrain.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong>: Experience comfort and style in every drive.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong>: Stay cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Sunroof</strong>: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System</strong>: Elevate your driving experience with exceptional sound quality.</li></ul><p>Come visit M&L Autos today to experience this fantastic Ford Escape for yourself!</p>

Location

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

