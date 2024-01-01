$8,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, now available at M&L Autos! This white beauty boasts a sleek and stylish exterior, while its black interior provides a comfortable and modern feel. Equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Escape is ready to tackle any adventure. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether it be snowy roads or rugged trails.
This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, stay comfortable with dual-zone climate control and heated seats, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in CD player. With a robust safety system, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected. And with 159,900km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left in it.
Here are five key features to excite you:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, doors, and mirrors.
- Safety First: Feel secure with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
- Modern Features: Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
- Spacious Comfort: Settle into plush bucket seats with lumbar support and enjoy the spacious interior.
Ready to experience the driving pleasure of this 2015 Ford Escape? Visit M&L Autos today to take it for a test drive!
