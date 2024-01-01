Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, now available at M&L Autos! This white beauty boasts a sleek and stylish exterior, while its black interior provides a comfortable and modern feel. Equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Escape is ready to tackle any adventure. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether it be snowy roads or rugged trails.</p><p>This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, stay comfortable with dual-zone climate control and heated seats, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in CD player. With a robust safety system, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected. And with 159,900km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Here are five key features to excite you:</p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, doors, and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Feel secure with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.</li><li><strong>Modern Features:</strong> Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.</li><li><strong>Spacious Comfort:</strong> Settle into plush bucket seats with lumbar support and enjoy the spacious interior.</li></ol><p>Ready to experience the driving pleasure of this 2015 Ford Escape? Visit M&L Autos today to take it for a test drive!</p><p> </p>

2015 Ford Escape

159,900 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
11998966

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

  1. 1733764037
  2. 1733764037
  3. 1733764037
  4. 1733764037
  5. 1733764037
  6. 1733764037
  7. 1733764037
  8. 1733764037
  9. 1733764037
  10. 1733764037
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,900KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX6FUC45858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, now available at M&L Autos! This white beauty boasts a sleek and stylish exterior, while its black interior provides a comfortable and modern feel. Equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Escape is ready to tackle any adventure. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, whether it be snowy roads or rugged trails.

This Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, stay comfortable with dual-zone climate control and heated seats, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in CD player. With a robust safety system, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected. And with 159,900km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left in it.

Here are five key features to excite you:

  1. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  2. Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, doors, and mirrors.
  3. Safety First: Feel secure with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
  4. Modern Features: Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
  5. Spacious Comfort: Settle into plush bucket seats with lumbar support and enjoy the spacious interior.

Ready to experience the driving pleasure of this 2015 Ford Escape? Visit M&L Autos today to take it for a test drive!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G for sale in Mississauga, ON
2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT DX-G 176,000 KM $4,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 142,350 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 178,205 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape