Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS.BACKUP CAMERA,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2015 Ford Escape

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12865406

2015 Ford Escape

SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12865406
  2. 12865406
  3. 12865406
  4. 12865406
  5. 12865406
  6. 12865406
  7. 12865406
  8. 12865406
  9. 12865406
  10. 12865406
  11. 12865406
  12. 12865406
  13. 12865406
  14. 12865406
  15. 12865406
  16. 12865406
  17. 12865406
  18. 12865406
  19. 12865406
  20. 12865406
  21. 12865406
  22. 12865406
  23. 12865406
  24. 12865406
  25. 12865406
  26. 12865406
  27. 12865406
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX1FUA47205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU9GX1FUA47205
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS.BACKUP CAMERA,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2012 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon I4 EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon I4 EX 195,000 KM $3,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic 152,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon V6 EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon V6 EX 206,000 KM $3,700 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2015 Ford Escape