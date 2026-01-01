$3,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
Titanium | AS IS | AWD
2015 Ford Escape
Titanium | AS IS | AWD
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,566 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. The True #1 Stellantis Retailer in Ontario for 14 years and running!! (*)
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This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
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Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.
WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS!
*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
(*) Based on the Eastern Business Center National Ranking reported sales to actual customers, not including demonstrators.
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Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one key. Any extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and are intended as a general representation only, and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery options. Visit our website or contact us for more details.
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905-278-6181