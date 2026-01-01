2015 Ford Escape

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COME SEE WHY NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. The True #1 Stellantis Retailer in Ontario for 14 years and running!! (*) ______________________________________________ This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED. Towing to be arranged at buyers expense. No warranty implied or promised. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key. ______________________________________________________ Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether youre inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly. WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* (*) Based on the Eastern Business Center National Ranking reported sales to actual customers, not including demonstrators. ______________________________________________________ Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one key. Any extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and are intended as a general representation only, and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery options. Visit our website or contact us for more details.

2015 Ford Escape

217,566 KM

Details Description

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium | AS IS | AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14184127

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium | AS IS | AWD

Location

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

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Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
217,566KM
VIN 1FMCU9J91FUA85043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,566 KM

Vehicle Description

COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. The True #1 Stellantis Retailer in Ontario for 14 years and running!! (*)
______________________________________________

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
______________________________________________________

Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.

WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS!

*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*

(*) Based on the Eastern Business Center National Ranking reported sales to actual customers, not including demonstrators.
______________________________________________________

Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one key. Any extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and are intended as a general representation only, and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery options. Visit our website or contact us for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
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905-278-6181

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$3,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

905-278-6181

2015 Ford Escape