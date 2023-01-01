Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,885

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

4 WHEEL DRIVE, LOW KM, CERTIFIED, REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

4 WHEEL DRIVE, LOW KM, CERTIFIED, REAR CAMERA

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1676486313
  2. 1676486313
  3. 1676486312
  4. 1676486134
  5. 1676486144
  6. 1676486313
  7. 1676486140
  8. 1676486146
  9. 1676486312
  10. 1676486312
  11. 1676486312
  12. 1676486312
  13. 1676486313
  14. 1676486313
  15. 1676486313
  16. 1676486313
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,885

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

LOW KM 4 WHEEL DRIVE CERTIFIED ESCAPE

Back up camera, heated seats, bluetooth, fog lights, alloys

CARFAX CANADA Verified, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2015 Ford Escape 4 W...
 98,000 KM
$13,885 + tax & lic
2012 RAM Cargo Van C...
 207,000 KM
$8,885 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio CERTIFI...
 107,000 KM
$7,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory