2015 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr Limited
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
161,513KM
VIN 1FM5K8F85FGA05556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,513 KM
2015 Ford Explorer