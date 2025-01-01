Menu
<p data-start=104 data-end=207><strong data-start=104 data-end=207>2015 Ford F-150 XLT – $16,950 + Tax & Licensing | Safety Certified | Financing & Warranty Available</strong></p><p data-start=209 data-end=460>🚘 <strong data-start=212 data-end=245>For Sale: 2015 Ford F-150 XLT</strong><br data-start=245 data-end=248 />💰 <strong data-start=251 data-end=261>Price:</strong> $16,950 + tax/licensing<br data-start=285 data-end=288 />📍 <strong data-start=291 data-end=303>Mileage:</strong> 218,735 km<br data-start=314 data-end=317 />✅ <strong data-start=319 data-end=339>Safety Certified</strong> – No hidden fees!<br data-start=357 data-end=360 />🛡️ <strong data-start=364 data-end=403>Extended Warranty Options Available</strong><br data-start=403 data-end=406 />💳 <strong data-start=409 data-end=432>Financing Available</strong> – All credit types welcome!</p><p data-start=462 data-end=687>Looking for a reliable and rugged truck? This <strong data-start=508 data-end=531>2015 Ford F-150 XLT</strong> delivers strong performance, great utility, and classic Ford durability. Ready for work or adventure, this pickup is a fantastic value at just <strong data-start=675 data-end=686>$16,950</strong>.</p><p data-start=689 data-end=866>🔧 Vehicle comes fully <strong data-start=712 data-end=732>safety certified</strong><br data-start=732 data-end=735 />💼 <strong data-start=738 data-end=768>Extended warranty packages</strong> available for added protection<br data-start=799 data-end=802 />💲 <strong data-start=805 data-end=828>Financing solutions</strong> tailored to your needs – apply today!</p><p data-start=868 data-end=1074>📞 <strong data-start=871 data-end=884>Call Now:</strong> (905) 808-1198<br data-start=899 data-end=902 />📍 <strong data-start=905 data-end=918>Visit Us:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br data-start=980 data-end=983 />🏢 <strong data-start=986 data-end=1012>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong><br data-start=1012 data-end=1015 />🕘 <strong data-start=1018 data-end=1074>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong></p><p data-start=1076 data-end=1235>🔥 <strong data-start=1079 data-end=1159>Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group!</strong> 🔥<br data-start=1162 data-end=1165 />Serving the <strong data-start=1177 data-end=1184>GTA</strong> with quality <strong data-start=1198 data-end=1234>pre-owned vehicles you can trust</strong>.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Ford F-150