$16,950+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 218,735 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford F-150 XLT – $16,950 + Tax & Licensing | Safety Certified | Financing & Warranty Available
🚘 For Sale: 2015 Ford F-150 XLT
💰 Price: $16,950 + tax/licensing
📍 Mileage: 218,735 km
✅ Safety Certified – No hidden fees!
🛡️ Extended Warranty Options Available
💳 Financing Available – All credit types welcome!
Looking for a reliable and rugged truck? This 2015 Ford F-150 XLT delivers strong performance, great utility, and classic Ford durability. Ready for work or adventure, this pickup is a fantastic value at just $16,950.
🔧 Vehicle comes fully safety certified
💼 Extended warranty packages available for added protection
💲 Financing solutions tailored to your needs – apply today!
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🏢 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198