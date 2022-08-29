Menu
2015 Ford F-150

181,101 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

181,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9316480
  • Stock #: N223798A
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF3FFA92042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,101 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR PACKAGE, SUPER CAB, 4x4, 5.0L, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CHROME WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, BED LINER, TOW, CHROME STEP BARS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED , ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

