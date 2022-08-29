$21,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-828-1600
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,495
- Listing ID: 9316480
- Stock #: N223798A
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF3FFA92042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,101 KM
Vehicle Description
XTR PACKAGE, SUPER CAB, 4x4, 5.0L, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CHROME WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, BED LINER, TOW, CHROME STEP BARS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED , ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!
Vehicle Features
