2015 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 1 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9316480

9316480 Stock #: N223798A

N223798A VIN: 1FTFX1EF3FFA92042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 181,101 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat A/T Conventional Spare Tire 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor

