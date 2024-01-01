$6,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO CERTIFY 2015 FORD FIESTA SE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1.6L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL FWD , WELL MAINTAINED (2 OWNERS ONLY)
ACCIDENT-FREE
ALL THE MAINTENANCE IS DONE AT THE DEALERSHIP
HEATED SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
5 PASSENGER
POWER MIRRORS
ABS
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
POWER WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH /AM/FM/CD/ USB
CLOTH SEATS
AIRBAG: SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS/ROLL-SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
SPOILER
INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
