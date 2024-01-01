Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>READY TO CERTIFY<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>2015 FORD FIESTA SE  AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1.6L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL FWD , WELL MAINTAINED (2 OWNERS ONLY) </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>ACCIDENT-FREE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ALL THE MAINTENANCE IS DONE AT THE DEALERSHIP</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>HEATED SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ALLOY WHEELS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>5 PASSENGER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER MIRRORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ABS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER STEERING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>AIR BAG</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BLUETOOTH /AM/FM/CD/ USB</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>CLOTH SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>AIRBAG: SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS/ROLL-SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>SPOILER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>TRACTION CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER LOCKS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>KEYLESS<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>REMOTE ENTRY </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> </span></p>

2015 Ford Fiesta

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

  1. 1728062158
  2. 1728062157
  3. 1728062158
  4. 1728062157
  5. 1728062158
  6. 1728062157
  7. 1728062157
  8. 1728062157
  9. 1728062157
  10. 1728062157
  11. 1728062158
  12. 1728062158
  13. 1728062158
  14. 1728062158
  15. 1728062092
  16. 1728062092
  17. 1728062092
  18. 1728062090
  19. 1728062092
  20. 1728062091
  21. 1728062090
  22. 1728062093
  23. 1728062158
  24. 1728062158
  25. 1728062157
  26. 1728062158
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4BJ7FM151732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY  2015 FORD FIESTA SE  AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 1.6L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL FWD , WELL MAINTAINED (2 OWNERS ONLY)

 ACCIDENT-FREE

ALL THE MAINTENANCE IS DONE AT THE DEALERSHIP

HEATED SEATS

ALLOY WHEELS

5 PASSENGER

POWER MIRRORS

ABS

POWER STEERING

AIR BAG

POWER WINDOWS

BLUETOOTH /AM/FM/CD/ USB

CLOTH SEATS

AIRBAG: SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS/ROLL-SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS

CRUISE CONTROL

SPOILER

INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL

TRACTION CONTROL

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS  REMOTE ENTRY

 

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY 7-SEAT 1 OWNR DEALER WARRANTY for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY 7-SEAT 1 OWNR DEALER WARRANTY 33,500 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 6F BOX 6CYL ONE OWNER 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 6F BOX 6CYL ONE OWNER 4WD 122,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE 4CYL LOW KM DEALER SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE 4CYL LOW KM DEALER SERVICE RECORDS 83,200 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fiesta