<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>READY TO CERTIFY 2015 FORD FOCUS SE 4-DOOR SEDAN<br />2.0L I4 ENGINE – AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – CLEAN CARFAX</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>ONE OWNER </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>SYNC® VOICE-ACTIVATED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY AND CD/MP3 PLAYER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>REARVIEW CAMERA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>KEYLESS ENTRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>AIR CONDITIONING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED CONTROLS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>16 ALLOY WHEELS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>FOG LIGHTS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>SPECIFICATIONS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!<br />THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING.<br />FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.<br />OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE<br /></span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🌐</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA<br /></span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📞</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> +1 437 962 7777<br /></span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%;> UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</span></strong></p>

2015 Ford Focus

168,500 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
12407166

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

