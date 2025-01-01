$7,200+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777
Certified
$7,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO CERTIFY 2015 FORD FOCUS SE 2.0L ENGINE – AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
ONE YEAR WARRANTY FOR FREE
THE PRICE EXCLUDES SAFETY, ADMIN & TAXES
ONE OWNER
SYNC® VOICE-ACTIVATED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY AND CD/MP3 PLAYER
REARVIEW CAMERA
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
AIR CONDITIONING
STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED CONTROLS
16" ALLOY WHEELS
FOG LIGHTS
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE
WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
+1 437 962 7777
UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
