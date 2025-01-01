Menu
2015 Ford Focus

169,000 KM

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing
12848459

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F2XFL297220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2015 FORD FOCUS SE 2.0L ENGINE – AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 

ONE YEAR WARRANTY FOR FREE

THE PRICE EXCLUDES SAFETY, ADMIN & TAXES

ONE OWNER

SYNC® VOICE-ACTIVATED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM

BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY AND CD/MP3 PLAYER

REARVIEW CAMERA

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

AIR CONDITIONING

STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED CONTROLS

16" ALLOY WHEELS

FOG LIGHTS

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES & LICENSING.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE
 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
 +1 437 962 7777
UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

