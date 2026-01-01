Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=330 data-end=462>READY TO CERTIFY – 2015 FORD FOCUS<br data-start=364 data-end=367><strong data-start=367 data-end=427>ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICE – SAFETY, TAXES, LICENSING & <strong data-start=543 data-end=607>ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY </strong>INCLUDED</strong><br data-start=427 data-end=430><strong data-start=430 data-end=462>NO HIDDEN FEES – PAY & DRIVE</strong></p><p data-start=464 data-end=1082>ONE OWNER<br data-start=473 data-end=476>LOW MILEAGE – ONLY 170,000 KM<br data-start=505 data-end=508>EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE & OUT<br data-start=540 data-end=543><strong data-start=543 data-end=607>ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY – ENGINE, TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL</strong><br data-start=607 data-end=610>2.0L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE<br data-start=632 data-end=635>AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION<br data-start=657 data-end=660>FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (FWD)<br data-start=683 data-end=686>POWER & HEATED FRONT SEATS<br data-start=712 data-end=715>BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY<br data-start=737 data-end=740>CRUISE CONTROL<br data-start=754 data-end=757>REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY<br data-start=777 data-end=780>POWER WINDOWS<br data-start=793 data-end=796>POWER LOCKS<br data-start=807 data-end=810>REARVIEW CAMERA<br data-start=825 data-end=828>STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS<br data-start=851 data-end=854>AM/FM/USB/AUX<br data-start=867 data-end=870>60/40 SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS<br data-start=900 data-end=903>TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL<br data-start=935 data-end=938>ALLOY WHEELS<br data-start=950 data-end=953>TPMS SYSTEM<br data-start=964 data-end=967>TRACTION CONTROL<br data-start=983 data-end=986>STABILITY CONTROL<br data-start=1003 data-end=1006>ABS BRAKES<br data-start=1016 data-end=1019>DUAL FRONT, SIDE & CURTAIN AIRBAGS<br data-start=1053 data-end=1056>BOOKS & MANUALS INCLUDED</p><p data-start=1084 data-end=1170><strong data-start=1084 data-end=1135>FINAL PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY, TAXES, LICENSING & <strong data-start=543 data-end=607>ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY</strong>.</strong><br data-start=1135 data-end=1138><strong data-start=1138 data-end=1170>NO EXTRA FEES. NO SURPRISES.</strong></p><p data-start=1172 data-end=1370>VICTORY MOTORS, A CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC & UCDA MEMBER WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU<br data-start=1256 data-end=1259>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.<br data-start=1298 data-end=1301>PLEASE CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, TEST DRIVE, OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE</p><p data-start=1372 data-end=1469>🌐 <a class=decorated-link href=http://WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1375 data-end=1395>WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA</a><br data-start=1395 data-end=1398>📞 +1 437 962 7777<br data-start=1416 data-end=1419>📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p>

2015 Ford Focus

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,625

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle
13510781

2015 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

  1. 1769403158
  2. 1769403159
  3. 1769403158
  4. 1769403159
  5. 1769403159
  6. 1769403159
  7. 1769403159
  8. 1769403159
  9. 1769403158
  10. 1769403158
  11. 1769403158
  12. 1769403158
  13. 1769403158
  14. 1769403158
  15. 1769403158
  16. 1769403158
  17. 1769403158
  18. 1769403158
  19. 1769403158
  20. 1769403158
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,625

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F2XFL297220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY – 2015 FORD FOCUS
ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICE – SAFETY, TAXES, LICENSING & ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED
NO HIDDEN FEES – PAY & DRIVE

ONE OWNER
LOW MILEAGE – ONLY 170,000 KM
EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE & OUT
ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY – ENGINE, TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL
2.0L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (FWD)
POWER & HEATED FRONT SEATS
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
REARVIEW CAMERA
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
AM/FM/USB/AUX
60/40 SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS
TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
ALLOY WHEELS
TPMS SYSTEM
TRACTION CONTROL
STABILITY CONTROL
ABS BRAKES
DUAL FRONT, SIDE & CURTAIN AIRBAGS
BOOKS & MANUALS INCLUDED

FINAL PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY, TAXES, LICENSING & ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY.
NO EXTRA FEES. NO SURPRISES.

VICTORY MOTORS, A CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC & UCDA MEMBER WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.
PLEASE CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, TEST DRIVE, OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE

🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
📞 +1 437 962 7777
📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV 225,000 KM $3,390 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Caliber SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Dodge Caliber SXT 160,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 170,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-962-XXXX

(click to show)

437-962-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,625

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

2015 Ford Focus