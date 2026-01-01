$7,625+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777
Certified
$7,625
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO CERTIFY – 2015 FORD FOCUS
ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICE – SAFETY, TAXES, LICENSING & ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED
NO HIDDEN FEES – PAY & DRIVE
ONE OWNER
LOW MILEAGE – ONLY 170,000 KM
EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE & OUT
ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY – ENGINE, TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL
2.0L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (FWD)
POWER & HEATED FRONT SEATS
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
REARVIEW CAMERA
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
AM/FM/USB/AUX
60/40 SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS
TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
ALLOY WHEELS
TPMS SYSTEM
TRACTION CONTROL
STABILITY CONTROL
ABS BRAKES
DUAL FRONT, SIDE & CURTAIN AIRBAGS
BOOKS & MANUALS INCLUDED
FINAL PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY, TAXES, LICENSING & ONE YEAR FREE WARRANTY.
NO EXTRA FEES. NO SURPRISES.
VICTORY MOTORS, A CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC & UCDA MEMBER WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES.
PLEASE CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES, TEST DRIVE, OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE
🌐 WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA
📞 +1 437 962 7777
📍 UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
