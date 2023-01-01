Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-250, LADDER RACKS, POWER INVERTER, SH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-250, LADDER RACKS, POWER INVERTER, SH

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1694559507
  2. 1694559508
  3. 1694559506
  4. 1694559503
  5. 1694559504
  6. 1694559502
  7. 1694559501
  8. 1694559510
  9. 1694559511
  10. 1694559514
  11. 1694559515
  12. 1694559516
  13. 1694559521
  14. 1694559519
  15. 1694559518
  16. 1694559520
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
244,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED TRANSIT T-250, LADDER RACKS, POWER INVERTER, SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2013 Ford Escape CER...
 144,000 KM
$11,485 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 CERT...
 222,000 KM
$12,985 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit Ce...
 224,000 KM
$24,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory