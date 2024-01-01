Menu
CERTIFIED , SUPER LOW KM, T-250 WITH ONLY 78,000KM

EQUIPPED WITH: LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, WORK TABLE, POWER INVERTER, REAR HEATER...

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

2015 Ford Transit

78,000 KM

$27,985

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED,LOW KM ONLY 78K, T-250, Low Rf 9000 GVWR

2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED,LOW KM ONLY 78K, T-250, Low Rf 9000 GVWR

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED , SUPER LOW KM, T-250 WITH ONLY 78,000KM

EQUIPPED WITH: LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, WORK TABLE, POWER INVERTER, REAR HEATER...

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2015 Ford Transit