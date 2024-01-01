Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=t-text-xl><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED T-250</p><p>EQUIPPED WITH: LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, WORK TABLE, POWER INVERTER, REAR HEATER...</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></div><p> </p>

2015 Ford Transit

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1704997164
  2. 1704997170
  3. 1704997174
  4. 1704997177
  5. 1704997166
  6. 1704997176
  7. 1704997179
  8. 1704997175
  9. 1704997184
  10. 1704997165
  11. 1704997181
  12. 1704997167
  13. 1704997185
  14. 1704997183
  15. 1704997172
  16. 1704997186
  17. 1704997168
  18. 1704997180
  19. 1704997172
  20. 1704997188
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED T-250

EQUIPPED WITH: LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, WORK TABLE, POWER INVERTER, REAR HEATER...

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED T-250, LADDER RACKS,INVERTER, 9000 GVWR 201,000 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED, 4WD, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED, 4WD, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOO 172,000 KM $13,485 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,LOW KM ONLY 78K, T-250, Low Rf 9000 GVWR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,LOW KM ONLY 78K, T-250, Low Rf 9000 GVWR 78,000 KM $27,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit