CERTIFIED TRANSIT T-350 HD, DIESEL, 16 FEET 8 INCHES LONG AND 7 FOOT 11 INCHES WIDE BOX, PLEASE SEE PICTURE WITH ALL MEASUREMENTS, SHELVES AND DIVIDER WITH ACCESS DOOR, DUALLY REAR WHEELS

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, CRUISE CONTROL,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!

2015 Ford Transit

186,000 KM

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-350 HD, DIESEL, DUALLY, 16.8 FT BOX

2015 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-350 HD, DIESEL, DUALLY, 16.8 FT BOX

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

