CERTIFIED, TRANSIT T-250, LOW ROOF, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, DIVIDER, LADDER RACKS, WORK STATION WITH LEGS HEAT BLOWER, FILE CABINETS AND LIGHT, POWER INVERTER, OUTSIDE WORK LIGHTS, REAR CAMERA, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, POWERED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWERED ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE. 1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

151,000 KM

$16,985

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER

12529888

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van