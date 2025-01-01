Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HIGH ROOF SUPER LOW KM TRANSIT CARGO VAN FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, DIVIDER, POWER INVERTER, REAR CARGO HEATER, WORK STATION, DRAWERS THROUGHOUT, DROP DOWN HYDRAULIC LADDER RACKS, EXTERIOR WORK LIGHTS, CARGO AREA DIVIDER ACCESS DOOR, REAR DOOR WINDOW HATCH, REAR CAMERA</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWERED!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HI ROOF,107K, LADDER RACKS,SHELVE

Watch This Vehicle
13154947

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HI ROOF,107K, LADDER RACKS,SHELVE

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1762533831270
  2. 1762533831704
  3. 1762533832114
  4. 1762533832535
  5. 1762533832949
  6. 1762533833444
  7. 1762533833871
  8. 1762533834315
  9. 1762533834735
  10. 1762533835151
  11. 1762533835566
  12. 1762533835984
  13. 1762533836400
  14. 1762533836849
  15. 1762533837251
  16. 1762533837684
  17. 1762533838097
  18. 1762533838513
  19. 1762533838935
  20. 1762533839340
  21. 1762533839740
  22. 1762533840164
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HIGH ROOF SUPER LOW KM TRANSIT CARGO VAN FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, DIVIDER, POWER INVERTER, REAR CARGO HEATER, WORK STATION, DRAWERS THROUGHOUT, DROP DOWN HYDRAULIC LADDER RACKS, EXTERIOR WORK LIGHTS, CARGO AREA DIVIDER ACCESS DOOR, REAR DOOR WINDOW HATCH, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWERED!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2018 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HYDRAULIC LADDER RACKS, SHELVES for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HYDRAULIC LADDER RACKS, SHELVES 178,000 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HIGH ROOF T-350, 9500GVWR, 148
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED, 3.7L, HIGH ROOF T-350, 9500GVWR, 148" 236,000 KM $16,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED, 3.7L, EXTENDED, SHELVES, DIVIDER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED, 3.7L, EXTENDED, SHELVES, DIVIDER 242,000 KM $14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van