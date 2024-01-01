2015 GMC Canyon

Menu
Super Super Clean, Proud Personal Local Toronto Ownership Since Day One, Sold And Fully Serviced By Local Humberview Chev GMC Dealership According To Carfax History Report Showing All The Service Details ( Verified ) 

Low Kms Well Equipped Triple Black Short Wheel Base Canyon Such As Factory Navigation & Backup Camera, Bose Sound System, Sporty Individual Front Seats, Middle Console, Leather Steering Wheel & Steering Controls, Driver Power Seat, Trailing Package, Bed Liner & Tonneau Cover, 6 Oval Chrome Running Boards, Led Tail Lights, Back Dog Window, Keyless Entry & Keyless Start, Tinted Windows, Etc. V6 3.6 Litre Engine, Rare Rear Wheel Drive. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Used
109,156KM
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14248-OL
  • Mileage 109,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Super Clean, Proud Personal Local Toronto Ownership Since Day One, Sold And Fully Serviced By Local Humberview Chev GMC Dealership According To Carfax History Report Showing All The Service Details ( Verified ) 

Low Kms Well Equipped Triple Black Short Wheel Base Canyon Such As Factory Navigation & Backup Camera, Bose Sound System, Sporty Individual Front Seats, Middle Console, Leather Steering Wheel & Steering Controls, Driver Power Seat, Trailing Package, Bed Liner & Tonneau Cover, 6" Oval Chrome Running Boards, Led Tail Lights, Back Dog Window, Keyless Entry & Keyless Start, Tinted Windows, Etc. V6 3.6 Litre Engine, Rare Rear Wheel Drive. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

