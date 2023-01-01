2015 GMC Sierra 1500...

$25,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 9 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10308237

10308237 Stock #: APR20059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # APR20059

Mileage 33,944 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features 4X2 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.