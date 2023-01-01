Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

33,944 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

BACKUP CAM | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

BACKUP CAM | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER WINDOWS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10308237
  2. 10308237
  3. 10308237
  4. 10308237
  5. 10308237
  6. 10308237
  7. 10308237
  8. 10308237
  9. 10308237
  10. 10308237
  11. 10308237
  12. 10308237
  13. 10308237
  14. 10308237
  15. 10308237
  16. 10308237
  17. 10308237
  18. 10308237
  19. 10308237
  20. 10308237
  21. 10308237
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,944KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10308237
  • Stock #: APR20059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # APR20059
  • Mileage 33,944 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500: Power, Precision, and Performance - Unleash your Rugged Road Dominance Today!



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 4.3L V6 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with GMCs 4x2system.



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, A/C, traction control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration of this 2015 GMC Sierra 1500!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 33,944 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 79,855 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport
 60,972 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory