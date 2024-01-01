$22,998+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLE With Leather
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Brown Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14228-T
- Mileage 153,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate Condition, Proud Personal Ownership, Local Ontario Truck, Seems Like Snowbird Ownership According To Carfax History Report Exceptionally Clean Truck And Well Optioned Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Backup Assist Bedliner, Tonneau Hard Cover, GM Trailering package, Keyless Remote Including A Remote Start, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The First Page Of The Report Will Be Attached With These Ad Pictures, Good Example For Careful Ownership, You Want See Many As Clean.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525