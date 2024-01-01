Menu
Immaculate Condition, Proud Personal Ownership, Local Ontario Truck, Seems Like Snowbird  Ownership According To Carfax History Report Exceptionally Clean Truck And Well Optioned Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Backup Assist Bedliner, Tonneau Hard Cover, GM Trailering package, Keyless Remote Including A Remote Start,  No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History  Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The First Page Of The Report Will Be Attached With These Ad Pictures, Good Example For Careful Ownership, You Want See Many As Clean. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

153,040 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE With Leather

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE With Leather

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,040KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC5FG232040

  • Exterior Colour Light Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14228-T
  • Mileage 153,040 KM

 Immaculate Condition, Proud Personal Ownership, Local Ontario Truck, Seems Like Snowbird  Ownership According To Carfax History Report Exceptionally Clean Truck And Well Optioned Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Backup Assist Bedliner, Tonneau Hard Cover, GM Trailering package, Keyless Remote Including A Remote Start,  No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History  Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The First Page Of The Report Will Be Attached With These Ad Pictures, Good Example For Careful Ownership, You Want See Many As Clean. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 GMC Sierra 1500