$16,998+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Box
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 14253-T
- Mileage 215,972 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Clean Black 2 Doors Regular Cab Two Wheel Drive Sierra, Driver Power Seat / Trailer Hitch / GM Backup Camera On A Touch Screen / Alloys /Power Windows & Locks & AC / Keyless Entry / Leather Steering Wheel, / Fog Lights / Chrome Bumpers / V6- 4.3 Litre Engine, 6.5 Ft Box.
No Accident/Damage Records Found According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Showing Also The Truck Is A Local Truck Sold New In Grimsby Ontario And Showing As A Single Ownership Since New, Copy Of The Carfax History Report First Page ( Summary ) Will Be Attached To These Add Pictures, Great Shape & Condition.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525