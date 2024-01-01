Menu
Rare Clean Black 2 Doors Regular Cab Two Wheel Drive Sierra, Driver Power Seat / Trailer Hitch / GM Backup Camera On A Touch Screen / Alloys /Power Windows & Locks & AC / Keyless Entry / Leather Steering Wheel, / Fog Lights / Chrome Bumpers / V6- 4.3 Litre Engine, 6.5 Ft Box.

No Accident/Damage Records Found According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Showing Also The Truck Is A Local Truck Sold New In Grimsby Ontario And Showing As A Single Ownership Since New, Copy Of The Carfax History Report First Page ( Summary )  Will Be Attached To These Add Pictures, Great Shape & Condition. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

215,972 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Box

12052408

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Box

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,972KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTN1UEH7FZ253992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14253-T
  • Mileage 215,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Clean Black 2 Doors Regular Cab Two Wheel Drive Sierra, Driver Power Seat / Trailer Hitch / GM Backup Camera On A Touch Screen / Alloys /Power Windows & Locks & AC / Keyless Entry / Leather Steering Wheel, / Fog Lights / Chrome Bumpers / V6- 4.3 Litre Engine, 6.5 Ft Box.

No Accident/Damage Records Found According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Showing Also The Truck Is A Local Truck Sold New In Grimsby Ontario And Showing As A Single Ownership Since New, Copy Of The Carfax History Report First Page ( Summary )  Will Be Attached To These Add Pictures, Great Shape & Condition. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab 215,972 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 GMC Sierra 1500