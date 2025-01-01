2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/one-owner@1x.svg alt=One Owner /> <img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/low-kilometers@1x.svg alt=Low Kilometers />  </p><p data-start=96 data-end=169><strong data-start=96 data-end=169>RARE TRIPLE BLACK SLT ALL TERRAIN CREW CAB – LOW KMS – FULLY EQUIPPED</strong></p><p data-start=171 data-end=481>Hard-to-find, <strong data-start=185 data-end=201>triple black</strong> 4WD <strong data-start=206 data-end=234>Crew Cab SLT All Terrain</strong> with <strong data-start=240 data-end=255>GFX Package</strong> and <strong data-start=260 data-end=272>6.5 box</strong> – a head-turner with <strong data-start=294 data-end=312>low kilometers</strong> and a <strong data-start=319 data-end=349>verified one-owner history</strong> (Carfax available). This truck is <strong data-start=384 data-end=400>fully loaded</strong> and in <strong data-start=408 data-end=431>excellent condition</strong>, offering premium features and rugged capability.</p><p data-start=483 data-end=500><strong data-start=483 data-end=500>Key Features:</strong></p><p> </p><ul data-start=501 data-end=1043><ul data-start=501 data-end=1043><li data-start=501 data-end=556><p data-start=503 data-end=556><strong data-start=503 data-end=532>Two-tone leather interior</strong> with stitched molding</p></li><li data-start=557 data-end=600><p data-start=559 data-end=600><strong data-start=559 data-end=598>Individual power heated front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=601 data-end=647><p data-start=603 data-end=647><strong data-start=603 data-end=645>Full center console & overhead console</strong></p></li><li data-start=648 data-end=681><p data-start=650 data-end=681><strong data-start=650 data-end=679>Factory GM towing package</strong></p></li><li data-start=682 data-end=735><p data-start=684 data-end=735><strong data-start=684 data-end=710>Touchscreen navigation</strong> with <strong data-start=716 data-end=733>backup camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=736 data-end=769><p data-start=738 data-end=769><strong data-start=738 data-end=767>BOSE premium sound system</strong></p></li><li data-start=770 data-end=804><p data-start=772 data-end=804><strong data-start=772 data-end=802>Carbon fiber interior trim</strong></p></li><li data-start=805 data-end=847><p data-start=807 data-end=847><strong data-start=807 data-end=845>LED interior and exterior lighting</strong></p></li><li data-start=848 data-end=874><p data-start=850 data-end=874><strong data-start=850 data-end=872>Bed liner</strong></p></li><li data-start=848 data-end=874><strong data-start=850 data-end=872>Running Boards</strong></li><li data-start=875 data-end=919><p data-start=877 data-end=919><strong data-start=877 data-end=917>Factory GFX over-rail bed protection</strong></p></li><li data-start=920 data-end=968><p data-start=922 data-end=968><strong data-start=922 data-end=946>18 GFX alloy wheels</strong> with factory decals</p></li><li data-start=969 data-end=1008><p data-start=971 data-end=1008><strong data-start=971 data-end=987>Remote start</strong> with keyless entry</p></li><li data-start=1009 data-end=1043><p data-start=1011 data-end=1043><strong data-start=1011 data-end=1041>Upgraded suspension/shocks</strong></p></li></ul></ul><p data-start=1045 data-end=1207>This truck combines <strong data-start=1065 data-end=1099>luxury, style, and performance</strong> in a unique package. If you’re looking for a standout, well-maintained, and low-mileage truck – this is it.</p><ul data-start=501 data-end=1043><li data-start=736 data-end=769><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=871 data-end=885><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=871 data-end=883>Pricing:</strong></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=886 data-end=1045><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=886 data-end=962><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=888 data-end=962>Sale Price + <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=901 data-end=909>$299</strong> for a <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=916 data-end=960>New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=963 data-end=987><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=965 data-end=987><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=965 data-end=985>$12.50 OMVIC Fee</strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=988 data-end=1045><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=990 data-end=1045><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=990 data-end=997>HST</strong> and <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1002 data-end=1045>$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)</strong></p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1047 data-end=1176>We are your <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1059 data-end=1095>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong>, with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1102 data-end=1124>new arrivals daily</strong> including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1178 data-end=1280><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1178 data-end=1211>Extended Warranties Available</strong> – Up to <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1220 data-end=1231>3 Years</strong> for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1282 data-end=1450>? <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1285 data-end=1306>Please call ahead</strong> to make an appointment and confirm availability.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=1355 data-end=1358 />? <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1361 data-end=1384>Visit us online at:</strong> <a class= style=box-sizing: border-box; background: transparent; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1385 data-end=1450>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=1452 data-end=1496><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1452 data-end=1496>QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=433 data-end=486> </p></li></ul>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

111,172 KM

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL TERRAIN GFX PKG

12614785

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL TERRAIN GFX PKG

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,172KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC0FG461893

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Two Tone Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,172 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

