$27,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT ALL TERRAIN GFX PKG
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT ALL TERRAIN GFX PKG
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Two Tone Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,172 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE TRIPLE BLACK SLT ALL TERRAIN CREW CAB – LOW KMS – FULLY EQUIPPED
Hard-to-find, triple black 4WD Crew Cab SLT All Terrain with GFX Package and 6.5' box – a head-turner with low kilometers and a verified one-owner history (Carfax available). This truck is fully loaded and in excellent condition, offering premium features and rugged capability.
Key Features:
Two-tone leather interior with stitched molding
Individual power heated front seats
Full center console & overhead console
Factory GM towing package
Touchscreen navigation with backup camera
BOSE premium sound system
Carbon fiber interior trim
LED interior and exterior lighting
Bed liner
- Running Boards
Factory GFX over-rail bed protection
18" GFX alloy wheels with factory decals
Remote start with keyless entry
Upgraded suspension/shocks
This truck combines luxury, style, and performance in a unique package. If you’re looking for a standout, well-maintained, and low-mileage truck – this is it.
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 OMVIC Fee
HST and $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525