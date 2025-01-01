$22,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE KODIAK Z71 Pkg 6.5 FT BOX
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 14396-E
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OUTSTANDING CONDITION – LOW KMS – ONE OWNER – ACCIDENT-FREE
This crew cab pickup with a 6.5 ft box -Z71 Off Road Package is in exceptional shape inside and out. Finished in Metallic White over a Black Interior, it features a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and 4WD—perfect for work or play.
Key Features:
Low kilometers
One proud Ontario owner since new
Accident-free (Verified by Carfax)
Crew Cab with 6.5 ft box
GM Towing Package
Spray-in bed liner
Hard folding bed cover
Running boards
LED lighting
Backup camera
Touchscreen with GM high-tech display
Individual powered and heated front seats
Middle and overhead console
Keyless entry & remote start
This truck truly stands out for its exceptional exterior condition and like-new interior. A well-cared-for, high-spec vehicle ready for its next owner.
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 OMVIC Fee
HST and $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525