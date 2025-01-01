2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/one-owner@1x.svg alt=One Owner /><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /> </p><hr data-start=87 data-end=90 /><p data-start=92 data-end=155><strong data-start=92 data-end=155>OUTSTANDING CONDITION – LOW KMS – ONE OWNER – ACCIDENT-FREE</strong></p><p data-start=157 data-end=381>This <strong data-start=162 data-end=174>crew cab</strong> pickup with a <strong data-start=189 data-end=203>6.5 ft box</strong> -Z71 Off Road Package is in <strong data-start=210 data-end=231>exceptional shape</strong> inside and out. Finished in <strong data-start=260 data-end=300>Metallic White over a Black Interior</strong>, it features a powerful <strong data-start=325 data-end=343>5.3L V8 engine</strong> and <strong data-start=348 data-end=355>4WD</strong>—perfect for work or play.</p><p data-start=383 data-end=400><strong data-start=383 data-end=400>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=401 data-end=832><li data-start=401 data-end=421><p data-start=403 data-end=421><strong data-start=403 data-end=421>Low kilometers</strong></p></li><li data-start=422 data-end=461><p data-start=424 data-end=461><strong data-start=424 data-end=461>One proud Ontario owner since new</strong></p></li><li data-start=462 data-end=502><p data-start=464 data-end=502><strong data-start=464 data-end=502>Accident-free (Verified by Carfax)</strong></p></li><li data-start=503 data-end=533><p data-start=505 data-end=533><strong data-start=505 data-end=533>Crew Cab with 6.5 ft box</strong></p></li><li data-start=534 data-end=557><p data-start=536 data-end=557><strong data-start=536 data-end=557>GM Towing Package</strong></p></li><li data-start=558 data-end=582><p data-start=560 data-end=582><strong data-start=560 data-end=582>Spray-in bed liner</strong></p></li><li data-start=583 data-end=611><p data-start=585 data-end=611><strong data-start=585 data-end=611>Hard folding bed cover</strong></p></li><li data-start=612 data-end=632><p data-start=614 data-end=632><strong data-start=614 data-end=632>Running boards</strong></p></li><li data-start=633 data-end=651><p data-start=635 data-end=651><strong data-start=635 data-end=651>LED lighting</strong></p></li><li data-start=652 data-end=671><p data-start=654 data-end=671><strong data-start=654 data-end=671>Backup camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=672 data-end=715><p data-start=674 data-end=715><strong data-start=674 data-end=715>Touchscreen with GM high-tech display</strong></p></li><li data-start=716 data-end=763><p data-start=718 data-end=763><strong data-start=718 data-end=763>Individual powered and heated front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=764 data-end=797><p data-start=766 data-end=797><strong data-start=766 data-end=797>Middle and overhead console</strong></p></li><li data-start=798 data-end=832><p data-start=800 data-end=832><strong data-start=800 data-end=832>Keyless entry & remote start</strong></p></li></ul><p> </p><p data-start=834 data-end=993>This truck truly stands out for its <strong data-start=870 data-end=904>exceptional exterior condition</strong> and <strong data-start=909 data-end=930>like-new interior</strong>. A well-cared-for, high-spec vehicle ready for its next owner.

Pricing:

Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 OMVIC Fee
HST and $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)

We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.

Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).

? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

2015 GMC Sierra 1500