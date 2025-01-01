2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p data-start=187 data-end=259><strong data-start=187 data-end=259>RARE SPEC | 2015 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab 4WD – Triple Black | Low KM</strong></p><p data-start=261 data-end=628>An exceptional <strong data-start=276 data-end=312>2015 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab 4WD</strong>, finished in a striking <strong data-start=337 data-end=353>Triple Black</strong> configuration with only <strong data-start=378 data-end=392>138,730 KM</strong>. This is a <strong data-start=404 data-end=427>local Ontario truck</strong> with <strong data-start=433 data-end=458>no accidents reported</strong>, verified by a <strong data-start=474 data-end=499>CARFAX History Report</strong>. The vehicle presents in <strong data-start=525 data-end=552>absolute mint condition</strong>, reflecting <strong data-start=565 data-end=596>mature enthusiast ownership</strong> and meticulous care throughout.</p><p data-start=630 data-end=965>Significant investment has been made to elevate both appearance and refinement. The truck features a <strong data-start=731 data-end=779>professionally installed black exterior wrap</strong>, a <strong data-start=783 data-end=827>professionally installed suspension lift</strong>, <strong data-start=829 data-end=855>factory running boards</strong>, and <strong data-start=861 data-end=907>high-end show wheels and performance tires</strong>, giving it a commanding yet elegant presence on the road.</p><p data-start=967 data-end=1635>The <strong data-start=971 data-end=1003>SLT trim is richly appointed</strong>, offering <strong data-start=1014 data-end=1061>individual power heated leather front seats</strong>, a <strong data-start=1065 data-end=1098>premium full leather interior</strong>, <strong data-start=1100 data-end=1125>factory power sunroof</strong>, <strong data-start=1127 data-end=1156>factory navigation system</strong>, and a <strong data-start=1164 data-end=1197>high-definition backup camera</strong> displayed on the touchscreen infotainment system. Comfort and convenience are further enhanced by <strong data-start=1296 data-end=1335>dual-zone automatic climate control</strong>, <strong data-start=1337 data-end=1362>heated steering wheel</strong>, <strong data-start=1364 data-end=1382>memory seating</strong>, <strong data-start=1384 data-end=1413>Bose premium audio system</strong>, <strong data-start=1415 data-end=1452>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity</strong>, <strong data-start=1454 data-end=1489>steering-wheel-mounted controls</strong>, <strong data-start=1491 data-end=1533>remote keyless entry with remote start</strong>, <strong data-start=1535 data-end=1571>power tow mirrors</strong>, <strong data-start=1573 data-end=1597>automatic headlights.</strong></p><p data-start=1637 data-end=2017>Capability is equally impressive, with the <strong data-start=1680 data-end=1713>GM Factory Trailering Package</strong> including <strong data-start=1724 data-end=1741>trailer hitch</strong>, <strong data-start=1743 data-end=1767>trailer sway control</strong>, <strong data-start=1769 data-end=1808>integrated trailer brake controller</strong>, and <strong data-start=1814 data-end=1836>heavy-duty cooling</strong>, along with <strong data-start=1849 data-end=1867>4WD capability</strong>, <strong data-start=1869 data-end=1903>stability and traction control</strong>, and <strong data-start=1909 data-end=1924>ABS braking</strong>. This Sierra is a true luxury muscle truck and show machine, blending executive-level comfort with bold road presence and serious capability. Rarely available in this condition and specification—a must-see for discerning buyers.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we're proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

 QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

138,730 KM

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab Loaded Custom

13320776

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab Loaded Custom

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,730KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEJ9FG363556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,730 KM

Vehicle Description

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 GMC Sierra 1500