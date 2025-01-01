$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Crew Cab Loaded Custom
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,730 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE SPEC | 2015 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab 4WD – Triple Black | Low KM
An exceptional 2015 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab 4WD, finished in a striking Triple Black configuration with only 138,730 KM. This is a local Ontario truck with no accidents reported, verified by a CARFAX History Report. The vehicle presents in absolute mint condition, reflecting mature enthusiast ownership and meticulous care throughout.
Significant investment has been made to elevate both appearance and refinement. The truck features a professionally installed black exterior wrap, a professionally installed suspension lift, factory running boards, and high-end show wheels and performance tires, giving it a commanding yet elegant presence on the road.
The SLT trim is richly appointed, offering individual power heated leather front seats, a premium full leather interior, factory power sunroof, factory navigation system, and a high-definition backup camera displayed on the touchscreen infotainment system. Comfort and convenience are further enhanced by dual-zone automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, memory seating, Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted controls, remote keyless entry with remote start, power tow mirrors, automatic headlights.
Capability is equally impressive, with the GM Factory Trailering Package including trailer hitch, trailer sway control, integrated trailer brake controller, and heavy-duty cooling, along with 4WD capability, stability and traction control, and ABS braking. The bed is protected by a spray-in bedliner, making it ready for both work and leisure.
This Sierra is a true luxury muscle truck and show machine, blending executive-level comfort with bold road presence and serious capability. Rarely available in this condition and specification—a must-see for discerning buyers.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).
At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).
CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
