2015 GMC Sierra 1500

171,770 KM

Details

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

171,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7704970
  • Stock #: 13301
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC1FZ165599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 171,770 KM

Vehicle Description

An absolute pin !! One Ontario personal ownership since new, Pride of ownership, No accidents reported, Well optioned truck including some other features added by the owner, Almost showroom condition.

6.5 Feet box, 5.3 Litre Engine, 4WD, No Accidents reported according to carfax history report, Local GM Store trade-in.

  Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-XXXX

416-829-7525

