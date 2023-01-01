Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

2015 GMC Terrain

,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523496
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEK0F6130282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC TERRAIN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

Fog Lights

Power Seats

XM Radio,

USB

Roof Rack

2 Keys.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

