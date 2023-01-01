$12,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2015 GMC Terrain
,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10523496
- VIN: 2GKFLWEK0F6130282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC TERRAIN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED
COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,
Fog Lights
Power Seats
XM Radio,
USB
Roof Rack
2 Keys.
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.