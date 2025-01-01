Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.BACKUP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS. POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2015 GMC Terrain

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Terrain

SL Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12843973

2015 GMC Terrain

SL Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12843973
  2. 12843973
  3. 12843973
  4. 12843973
  5. 12843973
  6. 12843973
  7. 12843973
  8. 12843973
  9. 12843973
  10. 12843973
  11. 12843973
  12. 12843973
  13. 12843973
  14. 12843973
  15. 12843973
  16. 12843973
  17. 12843973
  18. 12843973
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,000KM
VIN 2GKALREK7F6162822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2GKALREK7F6162822
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.BACKUP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS. POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2013 Nissan Murano S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Murano S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 199,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4 GL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4 GL 206,000 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg 174,000 KM $4,400 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2015 GMC Terrain