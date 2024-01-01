Menu
8 Passengers, Premium Package, Leather Seating, Heated/Cooled Powered Individual Front Seats, middle Console, Sunroof, Backup Camera, 22 Chrome Wheels, Smart Key, Keyless Push Start, Running Boards, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, GM State Of The Art Interior On Longest SUV In The Market, Smooth Ride & Great Comfort For Your Family/Crew Plus A Huge Cargo Area Powered By Strong 5.3 Litre Engine 4WD Generating Good Hauling Capabilities.

Outstanding Shape & Condition, Looks Like It Has Been Kept Very Well And Undercoated Through The Years, Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).

2015 GMC Yukon XL

188,050 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon XL

XL SLT PREMIUM 8 PASSENGERS

12038539

2015 GMC Yukon XL

XL SLT PREMIUM 8 PASSENGERS

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,050KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKS2HKC4FR187759

  Exterior Colour: Switchblade Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour: Black
  Body Style: SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 8-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Stock # 14244-T
  Mileage: 188,050 KM

8 Passengers, Premium Package, Leather Seating, Heated/Cooled Powered Individual Front Seats, middle Console, Sunroof, Backup Camera, 22" Chrome Wheels, Smart Key, Keyless Push Start, Running Boards, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, GM State Of The Art Interior On Longest SUV In The Market, Smooth Ride & Great Comfort For Your Family/Crew Plus A Huge Cargo Area Powered By Strong 5.3 Litre Engine 4WD Generating Good Hauling Capabilities.

Outstanding Shape & Condition, Looks Like It Has Been Kept Very Well And Undercoated Through The Years, Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ). 

Rare Black 6 Speed Manual SR5 TRD Sport, Bed Liner,  Trailing Package, 6.2 Ft Box , V6 -4.0 Litre Engine, 4WD, Well Optioned Truck Such As Tonneau Cover, Aluminum Running Boards, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, TRD Sport Hood Scoop, Led Taillight, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Two Tone Wheels, Keyless Entry.

No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Carfax Page summary attached To These Ad Pictures Showing Local Canadian Truck, Great Shape And Condition And Seems To Be Well Kept And Undercoated Through The Years ( Some Frame And Engine Bay Pictures Attached. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 GMC Yukon XL