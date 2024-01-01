$27,998+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon XL
XL SLT PREMIUM 8 PASSENGERS
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Switchblade Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14244-T
- Mileage 188,050 KM
Vehicle Description
8 Passengers, Premium Package, Leather Seating, Heated/Cooled Powered Individual Front Seats, middle Console, Sunroof, Backup Camera, 22" Chrome Wheels, Smart Key, Keyless Push Start, Running Boards, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, GM State Of The Art Interior On Longest SUV In The Market, Smooth Ride & Great Comfort For Your Family/Crew Plus A Huge Cargo Area Powered By Strong 5.3 Litre Engine 4WD Generating Good Hauling Capabilities.
Outstanding Shape & Condition, Looks Like It Has Been Kept Very Well And Undercoated Through The Years, Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
M&J Canada Inc
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525