Menu
Account
Sign In
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

COUPE EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

COUPE EX

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

  1. 5031876
  2. 5031876
  3. 5031876
  4. 5031876
  5. 5031876
  6. 5031876
  7. 5031876
  8. 5031876
  9. 5031876
  10. 5031876
  11. 5031876
  12. 5031876
  13. 5031876
  14. 5031876
  15. 5031876
  16. 5031876
  17. 5031876
  18. 5031876
  19. 5031876
  20. 5031876
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,791KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5031876
  • Stock #: UCP932
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ready Honda

2018 Honda Civic SED...
 55,699 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 56,298 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 67,694 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Call Dealer

866-812-XXXX

(click to show)

866-812-5199

Quick Links
Directions Inventory