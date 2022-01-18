Menu
2015 Honda Accord

53,319 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

LX BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|A/C

2015 Honda Accord

LX BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|A/C

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

53,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8140336
  Stock #: APR7897
  VIN: 1HGCR2F36FA803724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR7897
  • Mileage 53,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether soaking up the city middle, ambling around the outskirts, or crossing over into easy country, this 2015 Honda Accord is a wellspring of experiences. All you have to do is get in and go.

Finished in a Platinum Silver exterior with LED headlights and taillamps that compliment the Ivory leather interior, balanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, backup camera, power driver seat, Bluetooth, CD player, AM/FM radio and so much more.

We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2015 Honda Accord for yourself!



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

