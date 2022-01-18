$21,990+ tax & licensing
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Accord
LX BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|A/C
Location
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
53,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8140336
- Stock #: APR7897
- VIN: 1HGCR2F36FA803724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a Platinum Silver exterior with LED headlights and taillamps that compliment the Ivory leather interior, balanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, backup camera, power driver seat, Bluetooth, CD player, AM/FM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2015 Honda Accord for yourself!
AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
