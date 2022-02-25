Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Accord

140,732 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Touring Navigation/Camera/Leather/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Touring Navigation/Camera/Leather/Sunroof

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

140,732KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8439048
  • Stock #: 6495
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F95FA808680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6495
  • Mileage 140,732 KM

Vehicle Description

0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Call *888-856-3052* TEXT 289-203-9541 Live Chat: https://goo.gl/H3RoaU  Automatic Loaded Touring Model / Dual monitors / Push Start /  Sunroof /
Backup Camera / Navigation / Heated Seats leather Seats/ Bluetooth / Cruise
Control and More *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available
*WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium
is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality
per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with
OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles.
No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC
REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT
E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND
NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2017 2018 2016 2019 Toyota Camry Nissan Altima Honda Civic Malibu Ford Fusion Corolla Toyota Avalon Subaru Legacy.
Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact
dealer for more details

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 116,782 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 177,000 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 119,555 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory