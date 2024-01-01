Menu
2015 Honda Civic

167,019 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,019KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F4XFH029957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,019 KM

Vehicle Description

.

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval.

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.


At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.


OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.


** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

  

Dont dream it. Drive it..


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      

905-956-7800                                    

705-252-2886

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S)

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
1 USB device connector
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function
front speakers and rear speakers
steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Honda Civic